ISLAMABAD - Two Special Advisers to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have been appointed.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, Nasir Iqbal and Haroon Akhtar Khan have been appointed as Special Advisers to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi with the status of state ministers.

With the induction of these two special advisers, total number of special advisers has now gone up to seven.