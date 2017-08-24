BHAKKAR-A man has sought the police high-ups’ help against land mafia intending to grab his land with the alleged connivance of police.

Nazir Ahmed of Hasanabad, Darya Khan tehsil alleged in a complaint submitted to the Lahore city police officer that the local police had implicated him and his 14 family members in fake cases at the behest of his uncles - Khalid and Khalil.

He added that the accused (his uncles) intend to grab his father’s land and for the purpose, they have greased the palms of the policemen. “On August 13, Darya Khan City Police Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Umar Hayat, along with four policemen, trespassed on his house and hurled abuses at women,” he alleged and adding that the accused, having political influence at their back, have got his family evicted from the house. “They are also threatening us with dire consequences,” he alleged. He said that the incident was brought into the notice of the City Police SHO Najibullah Khan Niazi but no action has so far been taken against the accused.

Talking to The Nation, Nazir said that he is a poor man and can do nothing against the influential accused. He sought justice from Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah. He also demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Inspector General (IG) of Police Capt (r) Arif Nawaz Khan look into the matter and order Bhakkar DPO Khalid Masood take action against ASI Umar Hayat for trespassing on his house.