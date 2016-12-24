QUETTA: The security forces foiled a subversive attempt by defusing 10-kg bomb in Chattar tehsil of district Nasirabad on Friday. According to police, the law enforcement forces defused the huge bomb which was planted in the premises of police station of tehsil Chattar with aim of targeting security forces. The planted bomb was defused by personnel of Frontier Corps.–Staff ReporterThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 24-Dec-2016 here.
10kg bomb defused in Nasirabad
