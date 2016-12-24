At least 22 rocket shells have been recovered from seasonal nullah in Bannu area of KP.

A passerby spotted the suspicious gunny-bag flowing in a seasonal nullah and informed police in BakKhel area of Bannu on Saturday.

The police, Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) reached the area checked the gunny bad and defused the rocket shells.

According to initial investigation, the recovered explosives were allegedly to be used in terrorism activity.

The areas has been cordoned-off and investigation has been started.