KASUR/PHOOLNAGAR-Three minor brothers suffocated to death and their mother fainted when a fire erupted in their house late the other night. According to police, the incident occurred in Kanween Maliyan, in Tehsil Phoolnagar. The children suffocated after a fire erupted in their room from a lamp. The police said that Kishwar Bibi, wife of Tasawar Hussain and a resident of Kanween Maliyan, was asleep in a bedroom of her house along with her three children. Before going to bed, she lightened an oil lamp due to loadshedding of electricity in the village. The lamp accidentally fell due to which clothes lying nearby caught fire. Resultantly, toxic smoke filled the room in no time that left her three sons - Ramish, 12, Danish, 5 and Abuzar, 3 - suffocated. The woman also fainted and was shifted to hospital. The Phoolnagar Police launched investigation.