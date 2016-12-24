SIALKOT - Four persons of a family were critically burnt by their rivals in village Binnaan, Tehsil Daska over old enmity the other night.

According to locals, the family had been exiled from the village by the rivals over enmity for the last three years.

According to FIR (529/2016) lodged by the Daska Saddr Police under section 436 PPC on the application the family's head Muhammad Malik, four members of his exiled family - Shafaaqat, Irfan, Shehraz and Muhammad Nawaz reached village Binnaan to inquire after the health of their sick relative.

Upon arrival in the village, seven persons of the rival group including Nadeem Butt, Javed Butt, Zulfiqar and Muazzam, forcibly took his family members to their abandoned house. The accused sprinkled petrol on them and set the entire house ablaze. Locals rushed for their rescue and evacuated them from the burning house. They sustained serious burns and most of their bodies were burnt critically.

They were rushed to THQ Hospital Daska from where they were referred to Mayo Hospital Lahore in critical condition. According to the family, condition of Shafaaqat, Irfan and Shehraz is critical.

Hafeez Ullah, a member of the family, informed that the whole family has been forced out of the village by the rivals for the last three years. He demanded early arrest of the accused and end to their exile.

Outlaws taken out in shootout

BUREWALA- A notorious criminal wanted in many cases of murder and robberies was killed in a shootout with police near Chak 401/EB here the other night. According to police, the outlaw identified as Hassan alias Hassni, resident of Chak 203/EB, had also gunned down the security guard of petrol pump on Chichawatni Road about three days ago. A team of the Sheikh Fazal Police was on patrol near Chak 401/EB when some robbers fired gunshots towards the police van.

The police returned the fire and a brief shootout ensued. Resultantly, one of the robbers, later identified as Hassan alias Hassni was killed while his two accomplices managed to flee the scene under the cover of darkness. The police claimed that the dead dacoit was wanted in many cases of murder and robberies. Vehari DPO Umar Saeed Malik and Burewala DSP Tahir Majeed Malik pledged to continue crackdown on criminals to ensure a crime free society.