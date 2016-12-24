Acting British High Commissioner, Patrick Moody on Saturday extended warmest greetings to all those celebrating Christmas in Pakistan and around the world.



In a statement, Moody stated that, “While celebrating the ‘Bara Din’ and during this festive season, I and my staff at the British High Commission will also keep in our thoughts friends and families of all those who died in the recent tragic plane crash in Havelian.”



“Pakistanis will also be celebrating the anniversary of the birth of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan,” he said.

“Jinnah’s vision for a Pakistan of tolerance and freedom of belief remains as important today as when he first addressed Parliament in 1947,” he added.



“As we look forward to celebrating the 70th Anniversary of Pakistan, I wish all our friends and colleagues in Pakistan a peaceful festive season and a prosperous 2017,” he said.