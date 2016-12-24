Dense fog in various areas of Punjab including Lahore has disrupted the air and road traffic, while the routine life of public has badly been affected due to poor visibility.

The dense fog continued to engulf Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Pindbhattian and adjoining areas early Saturday morning as well, due to which, various flight schedule and road traffic was also affected badly.

Visibility level dropped down to 50 Meters, hence, the flight schedule at Allama Iqbal International Airport of Lahore’s was disrupted due to thick fog and around 16 flights were suspended. The administration has diverted all the domestic and International flights scheduled to land at Lahore Airport to alterative airports.



Vehicular traffic movement was also affected in several cities of Punjab due to poor visibility. The Motorway has been shut down from Lahore to Pindi Bhattian as visibility was down to zero due to dense fog. National Highway from Pattoki to Okara was also affected by fog.

The Motorway police have appealed to the drivers to use GT Road for travel from Lahore to Sheikhupurs and Pindi Bhattian. The Motorway police have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights. They also requested people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling and using cell phones.

A bus carrying relatives of bridegroom met an accident at Pattoki area Bypass area due to dense fog, leaving 20 persons injured in the incident on Saturday.