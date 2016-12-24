ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz on Friday conveyed profound sadness at the terrorist incident at the Breitscheidplatz Christmas market in Berlin in which many lives were lost and scores of others were injured. In a letter addressed to the German Foreign Minister, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the adviser conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and friends of the innocent victims, who have to undergo pain and suffering at a joyous and festive time. Aziz also condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and expressed solidarity with Germany and the international community in the fight to eradicate the menace.