MULTAN-Shortage of resources and low agricultural productivity have exposed the rural population to serious financial issues, Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Vice Chancellor Prof Asif Ali pointed out.

"Non-farming sectors like banks would have to play a role for the development of the agriculture by offering products like loans and advisory services.

He was addressing a Festival organised by Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan in collaboration with State Bank of Pakistan Banking Services Corporation and Multan Bankers Club at the university on Friday. The full-day activity was meant to create awareness among farmers, stakeholders and agribusiness students for the development of non-farm sector of agriculture which includes Horticulture, Floriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, Poultry, Modern irrigation techniques (Drip and Sprinkler), Food processing and packaging and cold storage. A gathering of over 500 farmers, stakeholders and students attended the event while various banks, Government agriculture departments and private pesticides, engineering, food processing and packaging companies set up more than 40 stalls.

The VC also stressed the need for making the farmers aware of new trends in agriculture and methods to get financing for value addition to their produce and warehouse receipt. "The risks in the farming can be minimized by implementing insurance and credit guarantee schemes," he added. He hoped the event would help the farmers and other stakeholders get detailed information about the importance of non-farm sector and ways to develop this by using credit schemes launched by banks.

Speaking on the occasion, Qasim Nawaz, Managing Director State Bank of Pakistan Banking Services Corporation (SBP BSC), said the basic theme of the event was to promote the nonfarm finance loan schemes that would boost the overall efficiency of the process of loan provision. He added that the government had good intentions for the small farmer that constitute up to 70% of the agriculture sector.

He revealed an insurance scheme was being launched in order to compensate the losses in the farming and livestock sector.

The Chief Manager SB, Malik Muhammad Ashraf Khokhar said that a proper strategy was required to address all the problems existing in farming. "For this, a definite collaborative approach is required and we are doing it with the support of MNS University of Agriculture Multan," he added.

Earlier, the representatives of different banks delivered their presentations on the new initiatives of financing for development of dairy/livestock farming and Islamic financing for non-farm sector respectively.