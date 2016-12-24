ISLAMABAD - The apex court on Friday decided a suo motu case regarding killing of Barrister Fahad Malik with the directions to parties to approach appropriate forum in case of any grievance.

Barrister Fahad Malik, nephew of former Senate chairman Mohammad Mian Soomro, was killed in August in Islamabad’s F-10 area when he was attempting to mediate between two clashing parties.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Anwar Zaheer Jamali had taken cognizance of the matter on the note of Registrar Supreme Court due to the lethargic attitude of Islamabad police.

According to the note, the police, who saw the two parties in clash, should have anticipated breach of peace and should have taken all precautionary measures to avoid the clash between the two parties.

“On account of the lethargic attitude of the Police department, one of the accused has initially succeeded in obtaining interim bail from the Court of District & Sessions Judge, Islamabad which has now been cancelled and the accused has been handed over to police on physical remand,” read the note.

In response to the Supreme Court notices, Investigation Officer of the case Inspector Muhammad Younas appeared along with SSP Islamabad Mir Vais before Chief Justice of Pakistan in-chamber and placed the detailed report.

According to IO, the accused are facing trial in the Anti-Terrorism Court, where on December 21, 2016 an order has been passed on the application of the accused party, moved under Section 23 of Anti Terrorism Act, 1997.

Though no notice was issued to complainant’s counsels Muhammad Akram Qureshi and Naveed Ahmad for placing their appearance, yet they appeared before chief justice in-chamber and argued that the trial court passed an order wherein clause 7ATA has been deleted. They further said that the order subsequently weakened the case. They prayed for restoration of the said clause.

However, Justice Jamali ruled that the counsels may follow the remedy in accordance with the law and if they have any grievance against the trial court order. He said being the position of case no further steps are required to be taken in these proceedings and disposed of the case.