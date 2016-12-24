ISLAMABAD: An interesting case has recently surfaced in news that a class six student has claimed that officials of President’s Secretariat stole script of his speech on Quaid-e-Azam.

Muhammad Sabeel Haider, 11, did not stay silent on the alleged theft and moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that reserved its orders on Friday regarding maintainability of his petition.

Justice Aamer Farooq has reserved the verdict on the maintainability of the young orator’s petition.

The boy said in the petition that he was set to deliver a motivational speech at the presidency on Quaid-e-Azam day; however, officials of President’s Secretariat stole his script of speech and made it delivered by a girl that he was supposed to read on December 22 at a function at the President House to mark the Quaid-i-Azam’s date of birth.

He was to get the honour of making the speech for the second time in the President House, but he was deprived of it and demotivated by the favouritism of powerful baboos.

The boy, who is a student in grade six at the Islamabad Model College for Boys in F-10/3, through his father Naseem Abbas Nasir approached the court, stating that against the decision to replace him, “steal” the text of his speech, and give it to someone else without his consent.

He participated in daily rehearsals from December 14 to deliver a speech in the ceremony on the topic of “Pakistan ka Mustaqbil” which had to be recorded on December 22.

His speech was forwarded for approval from the presidency, but despite approval, did not call him in the event.

Shockingly, he was informed that the speech was going to be delivered by a girl from another school.