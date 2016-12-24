KARACHI: Just a day after returning to Pakistan from Dubai and ending a self-imposed exile of a year and a half, co-chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari has finalised a party strategy to win the next general elections in 2018.

In a party meeting on Saturday that deliberated on various national and party issues, Zardari decided to launch his daughters, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, into the political arena.

“Bakhtawar and Aseefa will actively participate in the politics of Sindh, taking command of PPP for the election year,” said the former president.

Zardari said he took the decision of bringing his daughters into the mainstream politics because women are deeply respected in Sindh and so they can effectively and actively boost party affairs in the province.

The PPP co-chairman also declared to make Punjab a new political hub of PPP apart from Sindh.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with the party co-chairman would execute the tasks of motivating people in all the provinces before 2018, the party meeting decided today.

Amid fanfare, Zardari landed in Karachi yesterday when Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Yousuf Raza Gilani welcomed him at the Jinnah International Airport along with other party leadership.

Hundreds of party workers and supporters had gathered outside the airport to greet their party co-chairman.

“It does not matter who is ruling in the country at the moment. Pakistan People’s Party will again form a government one day,” Zardari said in a brief address on Friday while referring to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the centre.