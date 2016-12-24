KHANEWAL/HAFIZABAD-A woman along with her two daughters was killed in Hafizabad while a man and his two sons were shot dead in Khanewal here on Friday.

In Hafizabad, a woman along with her two daughters was gunned down in village Sadiqabad, Sukheke in the wee hours of Friday. The police said that the woman and her daughters were asleep when unidentified assailants barged into the house and shot them dead.

The deceased were identified as Manzooran Bibi and her daughters - Kiran Rani and Tanvir Bibi. The police said that head of the family Nazar Mehmood was not at home at the time of incident.

Motive behind the crime could not be ascertained yet. The police, however, suspect old enmity could have been led to the gruesome incident. The police shifted the dead bodies to DHQ Hospital for autopsy and medico-legal formalities while registered a case against unidentified killers. Further investigation is underway.

In Khanewal, a man along with his two sons was gunned down while another son got gunshot wounds. According to police, 70-year-old Mashooq, resident of Chak 72/15-l, a suburban area of Khanewal and his two sons - 37-year-old Khadim Hussain and 33-year-old Zahoor, were going to Mian Channu for a court hearing. They were not far away from their home when two persons, lying in ambush, opened indiscriminate firing on them. Resultantly, Mashooq and his son Khadim Hussain died while Zahoor was injured critically. The dead bodies and injured were shifted to DHQ Khanewal from where Zahoor was referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan. But he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

According information the family, Manzoor, another son of deceased Mashooq Hussain is in jail on charges of murder of his maternal uncle. On Friday, they were going for hearing of the murder case when the rivals attacked them. The Chab Kalan Police registered a case against Rafeeq, son of Bahadur Ali and nine unidentified accused.