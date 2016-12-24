SIALKOT:- Pakistan's Ambassador to Iran Asif Khan Durrani has urged the Sialkot exporters to tap trade markets of Iran and boost relationship between the two Islamic and neighbouring countries. Addressing Sialkot-based exporters at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the ambassador added that Sialkot exporters have a great potential to explore Iranian markets through exports of traditional and non-traditional products. He also invited the exporters to "Aalishan Pakistan International Trade Exhibition" scheduled to be held in Tehran in March 2017.



On the occasion, SCCI President Majid Raza Bhutta briefed the ambassador about the development carried out in Sialkot on self-help basis.