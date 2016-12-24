SAHIWAL-Five persons died and 55 others including seven students suffered multiple injuries in a pile-up of nearly 12 vehicles early Friday morning.

According to police and Rescue 1122, the accident occurred due to fog near Chak 136-9L Fatowala Road turn on Sahiwal-Multan Road early in the morning.

According to rescuers, first a trailer rammed into a motorcycle (SL-396) due to fog, killing the motorcyclist instantly and in the meantime, a Mehran car (LIS-5318) hit another car (LID-991) while a passenger bus (FDS-5) also rammed into it. Then an oil-tanker hit a local college bus and from the rear, came a pick-up carry van which was followed by two cars and another passenger bus. Resultantly, five persons died on the spot who were identified as Muhammad Umer of 45-12L Chichawatni, Nadeem Shehzad, Naveed and wagon driver Muhammad Tufail and an unidentified person.

The rescue shifted the injured to DHQ Hospital Sahiwal where doctors termed condition of 11 of the inured critical. The Ghala Mandi Police have registered a case and started investigation.