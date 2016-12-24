KARACHI: President Mamnoon Hussain said that the Green Line Bus project will provide modern traveling facilities to the commuters in Karachi.

Speaking during a briefing given to him about the Green Line Bus Project in Karachi on Saturday, he said the project will also resolve the traffic issues in the city.

He said four hundred thousand citizens will benefit from the Green Line bus service daily.

President said Karachi is the business hub of the country and it will continue to play its role in the country's economy.

He said the government is committed to resolve the issues facing the big cities including Karachi.

He said that installation of desalination plant is also under consideration for provision of clean drinking water to the citizens of Karachi.

On the occasion, the president was also given a detailed briefing on the Green Line Bus project. He directed for timely completion of the project according to the set standards.

The project was initiated with the cooperation of the federal government at the cost of 16 billion rupees and it will be completed by the end of next financial year.

President said Green Line Bus service is a beautiful gift from the Federal government for the citizens of Karachi.

He said the project is a reflection of the federal government's resolve to provide modern facilities to all the citizens without any discrimination.

The presentation was attended among others by the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Transport Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and other officials concerned.