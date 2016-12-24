ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan has expressed that the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) scheme of plea bargaining with thieves is shameful.

He expressed this while chairing party’s meeting at Bani Gala and let it be known that NAB has practically transformed into a constitutional institution involved in the guardianship of corruption.

It was revealed through PTI meeting that the news associated with Iftikhar Durrani and faisal Javed are baseless and a wrong message of corruption within Khyber Pukhtunkhwa has been given through spreading such type of news.

Chairman PTI expressed on the occasion that bringing the regulators under the subordination of ministries is a new way to loot money.

Imran Khan also revealed that report from Justice Faiz Essa is a charge sheet against the government and that we would raise voice over it on every platform.