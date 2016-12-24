ISLAMABAD - Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Lieutenant General Naveed Mukhtar on Friday gave a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Islamabad on the overall security situation in the country and the input of the ace spy agency towards the National Action Plan.

During the meeting, the prime minister stated that the ISI was Pakistan’s first line of defence.

He also appreciated the role ISI had played in the war against terrorism.

As it was the first detailed interaction of the ISI DG with the prime minister after assuming office, the premier felicitated him and hoped that he would come up to the expectations of the nation and would serve the cause of the world’s best intelligence agency in efficient fashion.

Lieutenant General Mukhtar replaced Lt Gen Rizwan Akhtar as head of the ISI earlier in December.

Lt Gen Rizwan Akhtar was appointed president of the National Defence University Islamabad.

In another development, Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar briefed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on raids of paramilitary force in Karachi on Friday.

During the briefing, the interior minister said that Rangers conducted raids on offices of an insurance company on the basis of solid evidence.

The federal minister denied any political angle to development as the raids coincided with the return of PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari to the country.

The meeting also discussed overall security situation in the country.

ARMY CHIEF VISITS ISPR

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in Rawalpindi and interacted with officers and the staff.

Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa, the outgoing ISPR Director General briefed the army chief about the role and functions of the ISPR, said a press release.

The army chief appreciated the role of ISPR as an institution.Chief of Gen Staff Lt-Gen Bilal Akbar, Vice Chief of Gen Staff Maj Gen Azhar Saleh, VCGS, DG ISPR designate Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor were also present.