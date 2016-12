LAHORE: A Lahore-bound flight from Dubai was diverted to Rahimyar Khan due to poor visibility at the Lahore airport as a result of dense fog.

According to sources, 16 domestic and internationals flights were cancelled due to fog. According to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesperson, due to fog at Karachi two flights were diverted to Muscat and one to Lahore on Friday morning. “Flights have now returned to Karachi and flight operation normalized”, the PIA spokesperson added.