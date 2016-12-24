SIALKOT/ KAMALIA-The PML-N leaders and workers held a jubilation meeting in honour of the newly elected office-bearers of the local bodies in Sialkot and took out a rally in Kamalia to celebrate the landslide victory.

The federal minister for defence, MNAs Ch Armughan Subhani, Rana Shamim Ahmed, newly elected Chairperson of District Council Sialkot Miss Hina Arshad Warraich, vice chairmen Ch Raza Subhani Advocate, Ch Jamil Ashraf, Malik Ziyafat Ali Awan, Mayor of Sialkot Ch Tauheed Akhtar, Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Malik Muhammad Ashraf and local MPAs were also present.

On the occasion, Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Asif said that the PML-N has brought competent leadership in the local bodies across the Punjab to serve the public at local level. Khawaja Asif said that PML-N's clean sweep in the polls of the heads of the local bodies has proved that it will win the 2018 general elections with heavy mandate.

He asked the representatives of the local bodies to utilise their full energy and leave no stone unturned to serve the people as per the manifesto of the PML-N. it has been making efforts to raise the living standard of the people by ensuring the early and smooth provision of the basic facilities at the people's doorsteps.

He said that people have become mature and they have rejected the negative politics. He said that the government was fulfilling it's all the political promises gradually. He revealed that the PML-N will remain successful in the court of the people before the 2018 general elections.

Likewise, PML-N leaders and workers took out a jubilation rally as Malik Sharif was elected as Municipal Committee Kamalia chairman after withdrawal of his opponents.

MNA Ch Asadur Rahman had announced the withdrawal of his candidates after a meeting with PML-N leaders. Forty-three votes out of 44 were cast in favour of Malik Mohammad Sharif for chairman and Ch Mahmood-ul-Hassan Jutt of Riaz Fatyana Group for the seat of vice chairman.

The MNA group was represented by President of Flour Mills Association Ch Iftikhar Ahmed and Ch Sardar. Due to the peaceful withdrawal of the candidates, only one camp was set up by PML-N in which the councilors of both the groups gathered. There was a pleasant atmosphere in the election camp where all the councilors mingled together and no untoward incident was seen. After the announcement of the results, a rally was held on the streets of Kamalia.