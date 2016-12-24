KOHISTAN: A young man was shot dead Saturday due to firing by FC personnel over an argument between Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel and locals.

As per details, the official vehicle of FC stuck in the traffic mess due to which it collided with taxi standing ahead of it. As a result, the taxi driver and FC personnel exchanged hot words.

“The violent FC personnel started firing due to which local shopkeeper Muhammad Farooq died on the spot”, the SHO, police station Kumila said.

The residents of the area staged a protest demonstration with the dead body of the deceased on Karakoram Highway.

The brother of deceased has appealed to the Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak and Inspector General (IG) KP to take action against the FC personnel.

Addressing the participants of demonstration, Abdul Sattar Khan, local parliamentarian of PML-N demanded the KP government to take action against FC personnel allegedly involved in the assassination of local shopkeeper and withdraw the troops of rangers from Kohistan.

He added that he has submitted an application before DIG Hazara to immediately arrest the culprit and lodge FIR against him.

SHO of concerned police station said that due to protest of the resident of the area, the traffic has jammed and negotiations were held with the heirs of deceased.

The enraged mob turned turtle the ambulance and demanded to arrest the FC personnel immediately and bring him in justice.