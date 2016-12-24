MULTAN-Mayor-elect Ch Naveed Arrain said on Friday his group has chalked out a comprehensive plan to resolve all problems being by the city.

Talking to the journalists and delegations of PML-N workers, he added that the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif want to see Multan a developed city and the government has launched many projects for the purpose. He declared that all the decisions for the development of the city would be made with the consultation of citizens. "Multan is my own city. I am son of the soil and I am well aware of all nooks and crony of this town. I know very well about the city problems," he said, adding that he had a comprehensive plan to resolve these problems in a very short time.

He said that the leadership expressed confidence in him and he would leave no stone unturned to come up to the expectations of the party leadership. He added that he was thankful to the Allah Almighty for giving him an opportunity to serve the residents of Multan. He said that it was not the victory of just Ch Naveed Arrain rather it was the triumph of all PML-N workers, his supporters and voters.