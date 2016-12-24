ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar has said that there is no deal made on former president Asif Ali Zardari’s return as reports rumoured in media.

Talking to media persons informally here at the Punjab House on Saturday, he said that Asif Ali Zadari was neither wanted in any case nor his name was on Exit Control List (ECL).

Chaudhry Nisar said that the raids by paramilitary Rangers in Karachi had nothing to do with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman's return to the country. "Moreover, the Rangers have also issued details of the raids in a statement," he noted.

He said the PPP is displeased with him for continuing Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) inquiries. He slammed his critics for leveling a 'bogus' allegation against him that he wishes to become the prime minister.

He said that he had no lust for power, adding that he had never expressed his desire for important portfolios.

The interior minister said that the Quetta inquiry commission has leveled allegations against him, adding that the report was one-sided and he would respond it in the Supreme Court (SC).

He said that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was asked for freezing the accounts of 4,000 suspicious people including the members of banned outfits. He said the new policy of issuance of weapons license has been prepared, which would soon be announced.

To a question, the minister stressed the need of amendments in the NAB laws. He added that NAB could hold impartial probe when its chairman was appointed by the judiciary.

How he would do justice when he was nominated jointly by government and opposition. However, he described the plea bargain by NAB tantamount to give safe way to the thieves.

The interior minister said that 30,000 fake identity cards of the foreigners had been cancelled, over 200,000 had been blocked and the names of 9500 people had been removed from ECL.

He said the people included in Fourth Schedule are Pakistani and their cards could not be cancelled.