PESHAWAR - The National Accountability Bureau Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Friday arrested another government official for allegedly misappropriating public money.

Postmaster Nizampur Sub-Post Office Fazal Shah was booked for allegedly embezzling pension funds, which the accountability body said caused an estimated loss to the tune of Rs7.98 million to the national exchequer.

The bureau said investigations revealed that the official had misappropriated huge pension funds during January 2010 till October 2015 through double payments, payment to deceased persons, fraudulent payments to pensioners receiving their monthly pension at other sub-offices, and payment of pension to fake account holders.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) appears to have once again intensified its drive against corrupt government officials. The bureau stated Thursday it had arrested Chairman Telephone Industries of Pakistan, Haripur, Syed Muhammad Hussain Shah for allegedly tempering master plan of the TIP Cooperative Housing Society. The accountability body claimed the accused had carved out residential and commercial plots out of the land reserved for public amenities in the housing schemes, and had subsequently sold out the plots, thus making illegal money.