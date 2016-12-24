ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday stressed the need of enhancing bilateral trade with Uzbekistan and expressed his government’s strong desire to expand ties in all fields particularly economic and energy cooperation.

Talking to the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Ulugbek Rozilkulov here at the Prime Minister’s House, Nawaz expressed the confidence that the visit will contribute to enhancing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan. The prime minister conveyed his heartiest felicitations to His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his election as the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Nawaz said that Pakistan cherishes its close, friendly and fraternal relations with Uzbekistan as both the countries were bound by strong commonalities of history, faith and culture.

“We wish to take our bilateral relations to new heights based on mutually beneficial cooperation. Pakistan is keen to further expand ties in all fields particularly economic and energy cooperation, connectivity and human resource development,” the premier said.

The prime minister emphasised that both the countries need to make efforts to enhance cooperation in the economic and commercial fields and fully exploit the huge potential for mutual trade.

The prime minister said that Uzbekistan's impressive annual economic growth and rich energy resources, and Pakistan's large industrial and agricultural base provide an ideal environment for expansion of trade and commercial cooperation between the two countries.

He proposed that both countries work together for making appropriate reforms in trade policies to facilitate trade, investment and the free flow of goods and services between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

“Both the countries need to formulate a joint integrated strategy to exploit the potential of trade in the region, especially in view of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. We need to establish Pakistan-Uzbekistan Joint Business Council and revive the Joint Commission. Pakistan also awaits to see Uzbekistan joining the CPEC,” the prime minister underlined.

Nawaz welcomed the proposals from Uzbekistan for collaboration in the field of agricultural machinery, which were presently under consideration at the Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of National Food Security.

“On behalf of the people, the government and on my own behalf, I express our sincere condolence on the sad demise of late President Islam Karimov. The visionary leadership of President Islam Karimov had been a source of continuity, stability and strength for Uzbekistan,” the premier said.

Ulugbek Rozikulov said that all necessary steps would be taken to explore and exploit the huge business and trade opportunities between the two countries. He extended an invitation to the prime minister on behalf of Uzbek President to visit Uzbekistan. The premier accepted the invitation.

Meanwhile, President Mamnoon Hussain has said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan will work together to fight the menace of terrorism and extremism.

While talking to Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Ulugbek Rozukulov, who along with a delegation called on him at the President House on Friday, Mamnoon said that the people and armed forces of Pakistan have bravely faced the challenge of terrorism and the menace has greatly been defeated.

Uzbekistan Ambassador to Pakistan Furkat Sidikov and high officials were also present. The president conveyed his felicitations to His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his election as President of the Republic of Uzbekistan and hoped that during his tenure Pak-Uzbek relations will rise to new heights.

The president also expressed condolence on behalf of the people, the government of Pakistan and on his own behalf, on the sad demise of the late President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov.

Mamnoon said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan were bound together in terms of faith, culture and geographical proximity.

He underlined Pakistan’s desire to further expand cooperation with Uzbekistan in the fields of energy, economy and human resource.

The president noted that bilateral trade volume between the two countries was less than the potential and called for enhancing it to the benefit of the both countries.

The president called for regular exchange of trade delegations adding that Pakistan was interested in benefiting from Uzbekistan’s rich energy resources.

He said that both countries should benefit from each Ulugbek Rozukulov said that Uzbekistan greatly values its friendship with Pakistan and both countries will cooperate with each other in various sectors.