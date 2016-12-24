LAHORE: Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday claimed that annual income of Pakistan Railways (PR) has increased one hundred per cent during the last three and half years.

Talking to media persons after inaugurating the ‘Rehabilitated Diesel Locomotive and New Hopper Wagons’ at Lahore Railway Station, the minister said, “The new hopper wagons are being run for the fast transportation of coal for new Coal Fired Power Plants.”

Saad Rafique hoped that, “Pakistan Railways will earn five to six billion rupees annual profit by providing coal transportation service only for Sahiwal Coal Power Project.”

He said, “The revenue of Pakistan Railways has increased from 18 billion in 2013 to 36 billion rupees till June this year.”

“We will earn revenue of 40 billion rupees by June next year 2017 and cross the target of 36 billion rupees,” he added.

He said, “Revenue through freight trains has also been increased from about two billion rupees annually in 2013 to 11 billion rupees in the year 2015-16 and by June next year it will be 16 billion rupees.”