ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Friday suspended licences of two private TV channels.

PEMRA, in its 122nd meeting suspended transmission of a private channel from 5.00pm to 12.00 midnight daily for a period of seven days starting from December 27, 2016 to Jan 2, 2017 for airing a false and unverified audio clip of the PIA plane crash near Havelian/Abbottabad on December 7, 2016. Besides suspension of its licence, PEMRA also imposed a fine of Rs1 million on it.

The decision has been announced for airing false, unverified audio clip by the channel on December 7, 2016 claiming that it was of the ill-fated PIA plane. PEMRA had immediately issued a show cause notice to the channel directing its management to file reply by December 15, 2016. But the channel management in reply to a show cause notice and personal hearing could not prove their claim. The Authority thus took the decision keeping in view gravity of the violation, its adverse mental and psychological impact on the family members of those on board the plane and the general public that was already going through an emotional trauma.

The Authority’s decision has also been conveyed to PAKSAT and instructions have been issued to it for implementing the PEMRA’s decision in letter and spirit. Separate instructions have also been issued to the cable operators to follow the decision.

The PEMRA meeting also discussed non-payment of the outstanding dues (Rs1 million) by Punjab TV for last two years and decided to suspend its licence. It also decided to extend one more opportunity to the Rawalpindi City Traffic Police to deposit its licence fee for grant of non-commercial F.M Radio.

Chairman of PEMRA Absar Alam presided over the meeting while those who attended it included Secretary Interior Arif Ahmed Khan, Chairman FBR Nisar Muhammad Khan, Chairman PTA Syed Ismael Shah, Nargis Nasir, PEMRA Member (Punjab), Shaheen Habibullah, Member (KP) and others. The Authority also reviewed progress on the decisions taken during its 121st meeting.