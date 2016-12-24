MULTAN-Speakers at a peace seminar paid glowing tribute to the martyrs of Army Public School and resolved to purge the country of terrorists and their hideouts.

The seminar was organised by Working Group for the Promotion of Peace and Harmony set up by Punjab Higher Education Commission here at BZ University on Friday. The proceedings were chaired by Maj-Gen Muhammad Arif Malik, GOC Armoured Division First.

Speaking on the occasion, Maj-Gen M Arif Malik said that the Peshawar school tragedy united the nation on one point agenda that the epicentres for the terrorism must be destroyed. "That's why the security agencies of the country have a unanimous support from the nation in ongoing operation against the terrorists," he added. He pointed out that the biggest challenge being faced by the country is anti-Pakistan forces and the entire nation including students, teachers, lawyers and engineers have to unite at one platform to defeat them. He said that the students are the future of the nation and their good performance would bring Pakistan among the developed nations.

Speaking on the occasion, officiating Vice Chancellor of BZU Dr Bashir Ahmad Chaudhry said that the Army Public School tragedy was a conspiracy by the enemy against peace and literacy in Pakistan. He said that maintaining peace in the society was our joint responsibility and all citizens would have to play their role for this purpose.

Member of the working group for Peace Muhammad Murtaza Noor pledged that the youth would defeat terrorists and promote peace in the country. He disclosed that the Higher Education Commission had signed a number of projects with foreign institutions under which students and teachers would be sent abroad.

Presidents of District and High Court Bars Azeemul Haq Pirzada and Sheikh Jamshed Hayat as well as many others also spoke on this occasion.

The students presented tableaus while the students of Multan College of Arts put their art work on display.