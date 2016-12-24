MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK President Sardar Masood Khan lamented that none of the five state-run universities of Azad Jammu & Kashmir could get place in the top-10 universities of the country as per the Higher Education Commission rankings.

He was addressing the Senate of Mirpur University of Science & Technology Mirpur (MUST) met here with the president in the chair. He said that as the bright future of nations is attached to quality education, the AJK government is promoting education harmonious with the needs of modern age. Masood Khan, also the Chancellor of the state-controlled Mirpur University of Science & Technology Mirpur (MUST), said that the universities have the significant role for making the students useful and responsible citizens for a developed nation. "Such important role of the varsities could not be set aside," he added.

He said that the government in AJK was initiating necessary measures for improvement of the education system in the state to ensure the delivery of the quality studies in line with the international standard. Sardar Masood Khan directed the universities in AJK including those in the public sector to focus for improving their performance with a prime focus to ensure the enhancement of their rating in line with the criteria set by the HEC, the regulatory authority.

He said that a good teacher is always considered to be a great symbol and ideal for the students. He directed for the removal of the teachers who have gone abroad for higher studies on expenditures of the varsity and not returned within the stipulated time frame to resume the service after competing their higher studies. He said that such teachers who use to get the scholarships for abroad through telling lie and misstatements and do not get back, could never be considered to be of good character. "As such how the education of high moral character could be expected from such teachers," he said.

"The public sector universities in AJK shall have to move for taking immediate due steps to entire in the high ranks of the top 10 universities set by the HEC through improving their performance", he directed. He also ensured the strict observance of the principals of merit and discipline by the state-run universities in AJK during the course of admissions and even otherwise. The Senate meeting accorded formal approval of various items moved and discussed in line with the agenda items - including those related to further improvement of studies, welfare and uplift of the professional skills of the faculties.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr Habibur Rehman apprised the house of the untiring efforts by the varsity to provide the quality education in over 22 disciplines of Science and Technology, Engineering as well as in General Science and Information Technology through the highly educated faculty in line with the requisite criteria determined by the HEC and the global needs. In his detailed input, the vice chancellor further informed the Senate that since the universities perform the basic role in the speedy progress and prosperity of nations, the MUST is used to reviewing the quality of the syllabus keeping in view the needs of the modern era.

Dr Habibur Rehman said the MUST has primarily focused to produce the high-quality graduates including those enriched with more higher studies in various disciplines falling in science and technology - so that they could perform their due role for the due economic progress and prosperity through their high intellect and pen after completing their studies. He underlined his ongoing priorities to expand and develop the MUST on latest lines to enter in the ranks of the world universities through the delivery of quality education. He said that the students will also have to be enriched with the due skills besides the degree through focusing their full attention to be acquainted and benefited of the quality education.

He further said that the students have to be equipped with the professional skills and the knowledge of latest technology to perform their due active role in their future professional life after completing their studies. The VC said that the varsity management has focused to improve the teaching environment for the guidance of the students. "It is my untiring move to further improve the already-available conducive environment for the delivery of quality studies at par with that available in the world-class varsities," he pointed out.

Dr Rehman emphasised for establishing a strong grip over almost all the disciplines and prongs of the studies of science and technology to meet the challenges of 21st century. "We can successfully enter the ranks of the developed nations provided we win the spirit of promoting and enriching the new generation quality education in line with the needs of the modern age," he added.