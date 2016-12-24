KARACHI - The APNS-Advertising Roundtable was held on December 22 at APNS House, Karachi wherein Masood Hashmi, Chairman Pakistan Advertising Association, Fouad Hussain, CEO Group M, Raihan A Merchant, Chairman, M Holdings and Numan Nabi, CEO Brand Partnership spoke on the issues being faced by the country’s print media.

The top media practitioners discussed the prospects and challenges that media industry is undergoing in wake of the changes in the media matrix.

The speakers highlighted the need for print media to embrace modern technologies in media planning.

They showed concern in the lack of readership data in the newspaper industry and pointed out that there was a dire need to conduct a National Readership Survey if the newspapers wanted to remain in the race for advertising.

If not done, they stated, the print media will not be able to effectively counter competition from the broadcast and digital media.

The Roundtable was attended by vast number of member publications and media practitioners.

Sarmad Ali, President APNS, Umer Mujib Shami, Secretary General APNS, Javed Mehr Shamsi, Chairman, Advertising Committee and senior publisher, Zia Shahid also spoke on the occasion.