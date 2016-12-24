KARACHI - Paramilitary Rangers yesterday raided the offices of Asif Ali Zardari’s close aide in Karachi, hours before former president’s arrival in the metropolis from Dubai after around 18 months of self-exile.

Officials of the paramilitary force confiscated record and detained five office bearers during raids at the offices of a company owned by Anwar Majeed, a Karachi-based businessman and close friend of Zardari.

The first raid was carried out at an office located at II Chundrigar Road and second at Anwar’s offices near Hockey Stadium. Rangers also claimed to have recovered weapons from there.

PPP-led Sindh government had sent IGP AD Khwaja on forced leave a few days ago following a skirmish with Majeed.

According to the statement issued by the Rangers PRO, the raids were conducted on verified reports regarding the presence of illegal arms and ammunition and involvement of arrested suspects in facilitating miscreants.

The Rangers press release also listed details of the arms seized during the raids which included 17 AK47 assault rifles, 4 hand guns, 9 ball bombs and 3,325 rounds of live ammunition.

After verification of the weapons and ammunition, action would be taken against the facilitators and the owners of the property from where the cache was seized, the Rangers statement said.

Four people were taken into custody during the raid at the II Chundrigar office, while the admin manager at the office near Hockey Stadium was also detained. The arrested persons were named Shehzad Shahid, Rajab Ali Rajpar, Ajmal Khan, Kamran Munir Ansari and Kashif Hussain Shah.

The arrest of Kamran Ansari is being seen as highly important as he is said to be the man who supervises the sugar mill and all financial affairs of Majeed.

Sources privy to the matter revealed that security agencies have also conducted raids in some other parts of the metropolis in connection with this matter.

PPP leader Asif Zardari had left the country in June last year following a hard-hitting speech against the civil and military establishments.

During this time the security agencies have been conducting operations against militants of different hue and colour, which has led to an improved security situation in the port city.

But the Centre and Sindh have been at loggerheads over operations against what the Rangers call “financial terrorists”, many of whom happen to belong to PPP.

The Rangers also arrested former petroleum minister and close aide of Dr Asim Hussain but it has just proved symbolic at least so far.

Rangers’ efforts to carry out raids in rural Sindh to nab “financial terrorists” have so far been prevented by the PPP-led Sindh government.

Also, all major characters involved in financial scandals, including former information ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Sindh Building Control Authority DG, alleged front-men of Zardari Owais Muzafar Tappi, and Anwar Majeed, managed to flee the country.

Sources privy to the matter revealed that the raids were being carried out against Zardari’s close aides to nullify the impression of any underhand deal of the PPP boss with the central government or the military establishment for his return to the country.

Chandio voices concern

Adviser to Sindh CM on Information Maula Bux Chandio voiced concern over these raids in Karachi, saying neither the Sindh government nor police were taken into confidence on the snoops.

"After bitter statements by Chaudhry Nisar, a wrong impression was given that the searches were linked with political matters… We never opposed any action," he said.

"There had been unrest in Karachi for a long time, and it was because of police and Rangers that peace was restored in the megapolis… However, these raids appeared to victimise political rivals," Chandio added.

Centre has ‘no hand in raids’

The federal government has disassociated itself from recent raids carried out at the offices of Anwar Majeed, INP reported.

State Minister of Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said the federal government has no role in arrests made in Karachi ahead of the arrival of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

She said all matters regarding raids and operations were earlier discussed in the apex committee, adding that political parties should not support criminal elements.