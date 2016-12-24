RAWALPINDI: Funds amounting to Rs 200 million have been released to WASA Rawalpindi for installation of new tube wells and filtration plants to rein in water crisis in several areas of Chaklala and Rawalpindi.

Hanif Abbasi and Raja Hanif had evolved different water schemes and sent to city district government Rawalpindi for approval.

Rawalpindi administration under DCO Talat Gondal approved the funds. These funds will be completed by WASA.

A sum of Rs 97 million have been approved for installation of tube wells, over Rs 10 million for filtration plants, Rs 42 million for laying water pipelines and Rs 42 million for sewerage system.