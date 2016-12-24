FAISALABAD-Special Christmas bazaars have been set up across the province where essential commodities are being provided on subsidised rates near their doorsteps.

Punjab Minister for Minorities & Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sindhu visited the special Christmas bazaars at Christian Town Eidghah road, Pinto Ground Waispurar and other areas.

He inspected the quality and prices of essential commodities. He interacted with the consumers and enquired from them about the benefits and arrangements of Christmas bazaars. He visited the stalls of vegetables, fruit, flour, sugar, ghee and grocery items. He directed the management of bazaars for uninterrupted supply of the essential commodities and asked them to ensure the best quality of fruit, vegetables and food items. He said that Punjab government was taking keen interest in the welfare and betterment of minorities and different programmes were being conducted to show national solidarity with them. He said that Rs30 million was being distributed to the deserving Christian families of the province.

The minister said that stringent security arrangements had been made for Christmas for the protection of churches while security had also been put on high alert in the public parks and recreational points to ensure peaceful observance of Christmas.