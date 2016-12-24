SHIKARPUR - At least three people, including driver of a minibus, were burnt to death and 21 passengers suffered serious injuries in a road accident at Shikarpur Bypass late on Thursday night.

According to New Faujdari SHO Mumtaz Marwat, a speeding coach was heading to Karachi from Jacobabad when it collided with a truck coming from opposite direction. As a result, the coach caught fire. Three people were burnt to death and they were later identified as coach driver and owner Ahmeduddin Pandrani Brohi, resident of Dera Murad Jamali; Gul Muhammad Brohi, resident of Dera Murad Jamali, and Hazoor Bakhsh Channo, resident of Jacobabad district.

At least 21 passengers identified as Balash Mugheri, Ali Hassan Bazdani, Shahzado Soomro, Ali Hassan Soomro, Sakhawatullah Niazi, Badal Soomro, Nadeem Soomro, Liaquat Soomro, Atta Muhammad Brohi, Khuda Bakhsh Brohi, Lal Muhammad Brohi, Atta Muhammad Lohar, Illahi Bakhsh Bugti, Nazeer Jogi, Nazar Muhammad Bahrani, Mariam Soomro, Hazooran Soomro and Maharullah Soomro received severe injuries, the SHO said. The truck driver managed to flee, he added.

Rescue teams and fire brigade vehicles extinguished the fire. Edhi volunteers and police rescued the injured and shifted the bodies and the injured to Civil Hospital, Shikarpur. Eight passengers were referred to Sukkur and Larkana hospitals for further medical treatment. The condition of the other passengers was stable, hospital sources said.

The bodies of those killed in the accident were handed over to their families after completion of legal and medical formalities.

No FIR of the incident had been registered until Friday evening when this report was filed.