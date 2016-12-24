HAFIZABAD: Unknown men killed three donkeys and removed their hides in the suburban village of Hafizabad today.

The police quoting the residents of village Jaidkay of Hafizabad said that unidentified accused unbridled three donkeys, took them to a nearby place, killed and removed their hides. The police have registered a case against unknown accused and started the investigation.

Due to surge in killing of donkeys for hides which were used in cosmetic goods and exported abroad, sale of donkey hides was banned by the provincial and federal governments.