At least two persons including a woman has been killed, while 12 others injured in separate traffic accidents in Mureedke due to prevailing dense fog in different areas of Punjab.

A Suzuki Bolan LET-4426 taking eight women collided with speedy bus on Saturday near Sheikhupura Road, leaving driver and woman dead, while seven others injured.

The body and injured were rushed to DHQ hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment.

Meanwhile, five persons were going on separate motorcycles when they were crushed by a coaster in Kala Shah Kaku area on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a Mazda and an oil tanker met an accident near Kala Shah Kaku GT Road, leaving three persons injured.

Meanwhile, a rickshaw turned turtle near Mureed ki Road, leaving three persons injured.

The injured were rushed to local hospital for medical treatment.