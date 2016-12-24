LAHORE: At least 13 people including two women died and scores other injured in fog related road accidents in various cities of Punjab on Saturday.

Rescue sources said that an over speeding passenger bus overturned due to poor visibility caused by dense fog near Kaleke in Hafizabad. Six people died in the accident while more than 25 others were including women and children sustained injuries.

Over speeding oil tanker knocked down a motorcycle in Khanewal Chowk of Vehari. One motorcyclist died on the spot in the accident while another sustained wounds.

A woman died and two others were critically injured when an over speeding trailer hit a car at Talagang Road in Mianwalai.

An over speeding passenger van knocked down a motorcycle in Bakan area of Mandi Bahauddin resulting in death of a woman and leaving another seriously wounded. The van driver fled the scene of accident.

A bus carrying wedding guests from Lahore to Chishtian toppled on Pattoki Road, killing a woman and leaving 15 passengers injured. One passenger died and three were injured due to collision between a truck and bus. An oil tanker hit a motorcycle on Joyanwala More, killing two brothers.

The bodies and injured of all accidents were shifted to different hospitals of respective areas and the police after registering separate cases at concerned police stations have started the investigation.

On the other hand, motorway was closed for traffic at various sections due to dense fog.

According to Motorway Police, M-I was closed from Peshawar to Rashkai, M-II from Kot Momen interchange to Lahore while M-III has been completely closed due to zero visibility.

M-IV has been closed for traffic from Gojra to Faisalabad. There is zero visibility from Pattoki to Okara National Highway.

Commuters have been advised to avoid unnecessary travelling and use fog lights while driving.