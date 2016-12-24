ABBOTTABAD - Wreckage of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-661 that crashed near Havelian has been removed.

According to details, the plane’s debris was taken to Islamabad under the supervision of PIA and Civil Aviation officials. Contractors were appointed to clean the rubble of the PIA aircraft. Meanwhile, the French company has decoded black box information of the crashed PK-661 aircraft that met an accident claiming all 48 lives onboard on December 7.

Reportedly, a report will be compiled within four to five days after a Committee of a French company decoded information secured in black box and voice recorder installed in the ATR aircraft that went missing on radar on December 7 and was found crashed near Havelian later that evening.

Sources privy to the investigators have reported that the data was handed over to Safety Investigation Board which will form a report in the coming days. Meanwhile, French investigators will also file a report in the issue.

Reportedly, record obtained using black box and the voice recorded has been divided in two categories. One of the categories comprises of the conversation in the cockpit between the pilot and his associates while the other category shows data regarding all mechanical systems at the time, engine details, altitude and speed among others.

According to the team, black box had data about the flight until 30 minutes before the crash.

On December 7, flight PK-661 crashed near Havelian after one of its two turboprop engines reportedly failed while travelling from Chitral to Islamabad, killing 48 people on board.