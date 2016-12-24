KARACHI: “I have brought a message of hope for the country. We will not allow anyone to derail democracy,” ex-president Asif Ali Zardari said yesterday upon his return to Pakistan which ended an 18-month self-imposed exile.

The President of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians arrived at Jinnah International Airport from Dubai with his close associates, including former interior minister Rehman Malik. His son, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari did not accompany him.

Zardari was welcomed by Senator Sherry Rehman, former PMs Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervez Ashraf, Opposition Leader in National Assembly Khursheed Shah, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Nisar Khuhro and others.

He was welcomed in the lounge of the airport and was briefed by the chief minister on the current situation in Sindh, especially the atmosphere in Karachi after the raids from paramilitary authorities.

A large crowd of PPP loyalists was present to welcome him. Different organising bodies of the party set up welcome camps on the road from the Haj Terminal to the Star Gate with party songs playing on the sound systems.

Zardari waived to the crowd and gave them flying kisses before mounting on a bulletproof truck where he delivered a speech.

The PPP co-chairman said when he left the country during his presidency some of his ‘innocent friends’ and political actors said he had had run away and they again said so when he left the country last time.

“These people do not know that we will die in this country and our bodies will be buried in Garhi Khuda Bux. How can we leave the labour class of the country on the mercy of a capitalist family (a reference to PML-N leadership),” he said.

Zardari added that his party, along with the people of the country, would struggle against their (Sharifs) activities and injustices through democratic means.

He said that democracy was the best revenge and a similar slogan was raised by the Benazir Bhutto when Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged. The PPP raised the slogan of Long Live Pakistan once again when BB was martyred, he added.

“We were even not allowed to work by the similar forces (civil-military establishment) when we won elections (in 2008); despite that, we formed the government which became the first ever elected government to complete its tenure in country’s history,” he said.

He warned against diversion from the democratic path and said that any attempt to derail the democratic system could cause a Syria-like situation in Pakistan or it could lead to failure of the state, but the PPP would never let it happen.

“Although the incumbent rulers’ way of running economic affairs is wrong but we will not allow anyone derail the democratic system. This system is the basis of prosperity and better future of our generations,” he said.

Asif Zardari said he would keep his speech short and announce good news in his December 27 speech at Garhi Khuda Bux, on the occasion his late wife Benazir’s death anniversary.

He said that people around the world are disappointed from Pakistan but he was not, and he had brought a message of hope for the people of the country.

“It is due to (grace of) Almighty Allah, (and steadfastness) our people and armed forces that our country’s geographical borders are safe despite some aggression at eastern borders,” he said.

Paying rich tribute to the sacrifices of people in Occupied Kashmir, the PPP leader said Kashmirs were giving sacrifices for Pakistan and their entire struggle was being symbolised around the Pakistani flag.

“In front of such a big Hindu majority, they had made Pakistani flag a symbol of their struggle. Our children are fighting and struggling for their rights in Kashmir and we should raise voice for their due rights,” he said, raising the slogan of “Kashmir banay ga Pakistan”.

Zardari said that although terrorists are hurting the country but he had conveyed it to the world that Pakistan is not a country of terrorists. “Democratic system is in place in Pakistan and it is being strengthened day by day.”

He said it does not matter as to who is in the power today or tomorrow “but a time will come when once again we will come in power with support of the people of the country and then change their fate and guide the country towards prosperity”.

PPP leader said that those who had given the concept of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were not duly consulted before the launch of work on this mega project as the incumbent rulers were only interested in acquiring tenders of CPEC projects.

“We had initiated this project for the better future of our generations and this project will bring solidarity and development in the entire continent,” he said.

He said that the Silk Road brought development in the region and this concept of connectivity was later seen in Europe.

“Now the CPEC project would bring more prosperity and development not only to Pakistan but to the entire Asian continent... This project is more than mere a road and it is not only a lifeline project for us but also for China.”

Praising the enthusiasm of the PPP activists, Zardari said that the reception from the PPP jiyalas had made him remember the time when he was sent by Benazir Bhutto in 1990’s to Lahore, where a similar energetic crowd received him at the airport.

“This also made us remember the reception of Benazir Bhutto when the party activists gathered in large numbers (in Karachi on October 18, 2007) and were later martyred while trying to save their beloved leader,” he said, adding that Benazir Bhutto was still with them.

Asif Zardari also hosted a dinner for party parliamentarians and officebearers at Bilawal House.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, MNA Faryal Talpur, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh PPP President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah were also present on the occasion.