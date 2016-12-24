KARACHI: A day after his arrival in Karachi, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday summoned senior lawyers to discuss Dr Asim Hussain’s case.

Expressing dissatisfaction over present lawyers’ performance, the former president summoned Aitzaz Ahsan, Latif Khosa and Farooq H Naik to find ways to take Dr Asim Hussain out of the whirlpool of cases.

Dr Asim was arrested on Aug 26 last year during ongoing targeted operation in Karachi.

A close aide to ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, Dr Asim Hussain has been accused of money laundering and unfair distribution of natural gas quotas as the federal petroleum minister.

He is also being tried for suspected ‘terror financing’ and offering treatment to suspected criminals at his health facilities.