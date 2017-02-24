Here is a recap of the terror incidents which have killed 136 people over the past 11 days:
February 23
At least 10 people are killed after a blast rips through a building in an upscale shopping area of Lahore.
February 21
At least eight people are killed when multiple suicide bombers attack a court complex in Charsadda.
February 16
At least 90 devotees are killed when a devastating bomb detonates in the popular Sufi shrine of Lal Shabaz Qalandar in Sehwan.
Gunmen on motorcycles kill four policemen and a civilian in Dera Ismail Khan.
An improvised explosive device claimed by JuA hits an army convoy in Balochistan, killing three soldiers.
February 15
A suicide bomber rides a motorcycle into a van carrying judges in Peshawar, killing the van’s driver.
Two suicide bombers launch an assault on a government compound in the Mohmand tribal region in the northwest, killing five people. Later, a fourth suicide bomber blows himself up as police surround him.
February 13
Fourteen people are killed when a powerful bomb blast tears through Lahore.
Two members of the bomb disposal squad are killed while defusing a device in Quetta.
February 12
A roadside bomb kills three paramilitary soldiers in a restive northwestern tribal area bordering Afghanistan.–AFP