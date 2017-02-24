Here is a recap of the terror incidents which have killed 136 people over the past 11 days:

February 23

At least 10 people are killed after a blast rips through a building in an upscale shopping area of Lahore.

February 21

At least eight people are killed when multiple suicide bombers attack a court complex in Charsadda.

February 16

At least 90 devotees are killed when a devastating bomb detonates in the popular Sufi shrine of Lal Shabaz Qalandar in Sehwan.

Gunmen on motorcycles kill four policemen and a civilian in Dera Ismail Khan.

An improvised explosive device claimed by JuA hits an army convoy in Balochistan, killing three soldiers.

February 15

A suicide bomber rides a motorcycle into a van carrying judges in Peshawar, killing the van’s driver.

Two suicide bombers launch an assault on a government compound in the Mohmand tribal region in the northwest, killing five people. Later, a fourth suicide bomber blows himself up as police surround him.

February 13

Fourteen people are killed when a powerful bomb blast tears through Lahore.

Two members of the bomb disposal squad are killed while defusing a device in Quetta.

February 12

A roadside bomb kills three paramilitary soldiers in a restive northwestern tribal area bordering Afghanistan.–AFP