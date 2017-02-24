MULTAN - At least 11 persons pretending to be NAB officials were arrested by the Rahim Yar Khan police on complaint of NAB Multan, disclosed NAB sources.

NAB sources further revealed that the culprits have been involved in illegal cutting of forest wood by impersonating as NAB officials and using forged record. The NAB Multan received information from Abbasia Forest Sub-Division Rahim Yar Khan that some persons had affixed a tampered illegal sign board of NAB at the site and intense cutting of jungle wood is underway. On NAB instruction, the Rahim Yar Khan police conducted a sudden raid and arrested one Abdul Waheed claiming to be a NAB officer along with 10 others. An FIR No 44/2017 u/s 417/511, 148/149, 379/506B of Pakistan Penal Code had been registered by the police against the accused.

NAB sources said that four other known habitual culprits namely Ejaz Hussain Kazmi, Akhtar Mehmood, Syed Waseem Abbas and Hammad were still at large and police were raiding at their known hideouts.

It is also intimated that NAB Multan is vigilant and none of the officers of NAB has direct or indirect relations with any of aforementioned accused persons. NAB is strictly following Chairman NAB’s policy of Zero Tolerance.

COMPUTERISATION OF HOSPITALS RECORD

The health department has set February 28 as the deadline for all teaching hospitals of Punjab to computerise their complete record which will be uploaded to the department’s website.

Health sources said that the computerisation is being done to ensure transparency in the system. “It is expected that the purchase and shipment of medicines, medical equipment and other financial matters will become transparent after computerisation of the record. It will also make monitoring of the processes easy for the department,” sources added.

It is learnt that record of four hospitals of Multan will be computerised under the project. These hospitals include Nishtar Hospital, Ch Pervez Elahi Institute of Cardiology, Children Complex Hospital and Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases.

Sources said that the hospitals would appoint coordinators for the computerisation of the record. Sources said that three different kinds of information including purchase and receipt of medicines in the hospitals, procurement of medical equipment and management of hospitals like cleanliness system would be computerised and later on uploaded to the health department’s website. Sources added that regular complaints regarding theft of medicines, fraud in purchase, ghost workers and mismanagement forced the department to take this step and all tertiary care hospitals of the province had been directed to computerise their data till February 28.