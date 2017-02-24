ISLAMABAD - Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Thursday said that despite internal security threats, army was fully prepared for an effective response against a “perpetual threat from the East”.

The army chief said this while speaking to troops during his visit to Siachin where he also laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e -Shuhada of Gyari.

“We owe our independence to sacrifices of our Shuhada. Nothing is nobler than laying one’s life in defence of the motherland”, the ISPR quoted Gen Bajwa as telling to the troops in Siachin.

While talking to troops at Goma and Gilgit, the army chief said, “We all are proud to be soldiers of Pakistan and defending it irrespective of terrain or weather difficulties.”

He said that despite facing internal security challenges, “we are fully prepared for effective response to perpetual threat from the East”.

Later, the army chief interacted with notables of Gilgit-Baltistan and assured them that the army was extending full support to all initiatives aimed at ensuring the rights of GB as part of the federation.

Earlier, on arrival at Skardu, Gen Bajwa was received by Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lt-Gen Nadeem Raza.

Pakistan has been hit by a series of suicide bomb attacks in recent days, claiming more than 100 lives.

Meanwhile, Frontier Constabulary (FC) and intelligence agencies averted a major terrorist attack in Balochistan.

According to a press release of the ISPR, the FC and intelligence agencies conducted a joint targeted operation in Killi Shah Karaiz near Loralai, Balochistan against Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan / Jamaat Ul Ahraar network led by Wahab Zakhbail. 23 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered during the operation.

It said that the IEDs were reportedly transported to the area by TTP elements to target law enforcement agencies (LEAs) vehicles and Loralai University buses carrying students. “Timely action of LEAs averted a major terrorist incident,” the ISPR added.