Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Karachi has ordered to return passport to mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar for going abroad.

ATC Karachi while accepting Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar plea about allowing him to go abroad and returning his passport to him has ordered that passport be returned to the accused against furnishing Rs 2 million surety bonds by him.

It is pertinent to mention here that court had ordered Waseem Akhtar to file his passport with it when he was granted bail in the case of facilitating treatment to terrorists.

Waseem Akhtar had filed petition in the court that he wanted to go abroad, therefore, his passport be returned to him by the court and he would face cases on his return.

Waseem Akhtar appeared in the case.