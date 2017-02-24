TOBA TEK SINGH - A boy was sodomised allegedly by a local prayers leader here the other day.

According to police, 10-year-old boy of Saad Garden went to a local mosque to learn Quran. Prayers leader at the mosque Qari Jamshed allowed other children to go home and asked the boy to stay at the mosque. When all the children left the mosque, the accused overpowered the boy and allegedly sodomised him. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.