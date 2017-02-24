LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif will be chairing another meeting today regarding the security measures for Pakistan Super League's final that is to be held in Qaddafi Stadium, Lahore on March 5.

All aspects regarding the security and arragements for PSL final were already discussed in the previous meeting that was held on Wednesday.

A meeting was also scheduled for yesterday but it could not be held.

“Today another meeting chaired by CM Punjab will be held. The media will be informed about the decisions taken regarding the PSL final,” Rana Sanaullah said in a press meeting earlier today.