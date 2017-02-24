Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) with the approval of the president has appointed a tribunal for adjudicating cases related to by-elections in PB-7 Ziarat in Balochistan.According to the ECP, Justice Zaheer ud Din Kakar and Justice Nazir Ahmed Langove of Balochistan High Court will head the tribunal for disposal of appeals against the decisions of the returning officers and rejecting or accepting nomination papers of candidates contesting the by-elections.–Staff Reporter