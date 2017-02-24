SIALKOT - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) took into custody 20 Pakistanis deported from Turkey upon their arrival at Sialkot International Airport here Thursday.

The deportees were identified as Khurram Shehzad, Muhammad Mughal, Awais Altaf, Khurram saleem, Zulfiqar Ali, Mustafa, Jawad Hassan, Nisar Ahmed, Raja Younas, Ehsan Ashfaq, Farhan Ali, Husnain, Shahid Abdul Hameed, Qayyum Khan, Muhammad Wisaal, Nabeel Kashif, Shahid Imran, Ehsan Ali and Kashif. They had gone Turkey illegally from where the Turkish government deported them, said Khalid Anees, divisional deputy director of FIA. He said that the FIA teams took these accused into custody upon their arrival at Sialkot international airport for further interrogation.

Meanwhile, the law enforcement agencies arrested six persons including five Afghan nationals here on Thursday.

A suspect was also arrested near the shrine of Hazrat Imam Aliul Haq in Sialkot city’s congested Naikapura locality. Senior officials confirmed the arrest and revealed that the agencies also recovered Indian currencies from the person who has been shifted to an unknown place for further interrogation.

Meanwhile, police and the LEAs have also arrested the five Afghan nationals for illegally residing in Sialkot city’s congested Shahabpura and Hajipura areas.

According to the senior police officials, police have registered separate cases against the Afghan nationals under 14 Foreign Act and sent them behind bars.

On the other hand, police and law enforcing agencies (LEAs) have been put on red alert in Sialkot district to tighten the security of all the mosques, churches, Imambargahs, educational and government institutions and at all the public places.

Deputy Commissioner Asif Tufail said that the police and security agencies personnel were keeping a vigilant eye on the dubious persons in a bid to avert any untoward incident.

Earlier, during a meeting, the DC reviewed the security arrangements made by the district administration to secure the Sialkot district, following the prevailing wave of terrorism in the country.