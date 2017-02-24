ISLAMABAD - In a major achievement, security forces have killed the mastermind of the recent Lahore terrorist attack which claimed 13 lives.

According to security sources, two key high profile terrorists of Jamat ul Ahrar killed in Pakistan Army' targeted artillery shelling on the Pak-Afghan border the other day.

The terrorists killed include Wajihullah alias Ahrar, who was sponsored by hostile intelligence agency for terrorist activities in Pakistan. He was the mastermind of recent suicide attack in Lahore and earlier terrorist incidents in Punjab.

Terrorist Hikmat alias Qari Zubair was incharge of the terrorist transit camp in Afghanistan and coordinator with hostile intelligence agency for terrorist actions in Pakistan. Pakistan on Wednesday launched indiscriminate country-wide military operation Radd-ul-Fassad to track down militants and eliminate them.